Club News

Kaminski can't wait to crack on

It's been a long last couple of the weeks for the new Rovers number one

1 Hour ago

Thomas Kaminski swapped his hotel room for the Senior Training Centre for the first time in two weeks and says he's looking forward to getting used to his new surroundings.

After arriving from KAA Gent in his homeland in late August, the Belgian was forced to go into quarantine and was stuck in a hotel for his first couple of weeks of life in English football.
 
Having now escaped the confines, the 27-year-old linked up with his new team-mates for the first time on Tuesday and is already itching for more intense training sessions in the build up to Saturday's trip to AFC Bournemouth in the season opener.
 
“It’s a nice feeling to start training with the boys and getting to know each other after what was a long two weeks," the stopper admitted to iFollow Rovers after his first day working with the rest of the group
 
“It was a frustrating time. The first week felt quite long but the second week went much faster because I could see the light at the end of the tunnel.
 
“I could hear the lads training, I could see what the boys were working on from where I was staying, and it was frustrating to not be out there with them.
 
“I could hear the shouting and I’m now really happy to get in with the team.
 
“They all seem nice guys and have quality on the pitch, which is of course the most important thing. Already I can tell that I’m joining a really good group.
 
“It’s nice to touch the ball, to play, to have fun and to have that feeling back again," he reflected.
 
“I will soon know everything about all the team’s movements, which balls each player likes to play and I’m sure that it’ll go fast."
 
Kaminski could only watch on from his room as Rovers went through an unbeaten pre-season ahead of Saturday's long trip to Dorset.
 
And he admits that he's already been impressed with what he's seen from the team.
 
“I watched the games on my iPad and could see we have a strong team full of fast and technical players," he added.
 
“The most positive thing for me was being able to watch the pre-season games on my tablet and see how things went.
 
“I know that I won’t have too long to learn about the philosphy we have here and our style of play, but we will all do our best to make sure we’re as ready as possible."

