Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Johnson out of Toon trip

An ankle issue means the experienced midfielder won't be risked for Tuesday night's trip to Newcastle United

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Johnson won't be risked for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup second round trip to Newcastle United.

The experienced midfielder, who scored Rovers' opening Championship goal of the season in the clash at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, won't be in the squad for the midweek test at St James' Park.

The 33-year-old has picked up an ankle injury and joins Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's encounter.

However, Mowbray remains optimistic that the combative midfield man will be able to return for Saturday's home contest with Wycombe Wanderers.

“Bradley Johnson has taken a knock on his ankle and won’t be travelling with us," the boss revealed in his pre-match press conference.

“He’s the main one who is a problem for us, but I’m hoping he’ll be okay for the weekend.
 
“Apart from that I think we’ll take just about the same squad with us.
 
“We’re short on numbers, but that’s okay because you can keep the group together and create this bond.
 
“We have to keep going. You do pick up a lot of knocks and niggles in the early stages of the season, particularly after a short pre-season schedule.
 
“There are a few knocks, a few aches and pains, but we’ll pick the team that we feel is right, albeit with half an eye on Saturday."

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Restrictions have provided period of reflection

6 May 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he has been trying to take the positives from the lockdown period and use it to analyse how he operates as a manager.

Read full article

Club News

Motivation and mentality over fitness

7 May 2020

Manager Tony Mowbray believes mentality and motivation will have a greater role to play than fitness levels in the remaining nine Championship games.

Read full article

Club News

‘I want to be successful for the Owners’ - TM

9 May 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admits he would like to be successful for the Owners, who have expressed their care and concern for club staff throughout the current crisis.

Read full article

Club News

Determined Baggies intent on winning promotion

10 July 2020

Remarkably, with four games left of the Championship season, nothing has been guaranteed regarding the automatic promotion places, who's getting into the play-offs and who will spend next season in...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Confidence remains high ahead of cup clash

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Arma: A tough one to take

16 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong insists there are reasons to be cheerful despite the narrow defeat to recently relegated AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

“I’ve got no fears about Thomas"

17 Hours ago

Debuts are never easy to get through, but after Rovers appearance number one for Thomas Kaminski, Tony Mowbray was content with his new goalkeeper's display against AFC Bournemouth.

Read full article

Club News

Fine display deserved a more positive result

21 Hours ago

Read full article

View more