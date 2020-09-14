Johnson out of Toon trip

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Johnson won't be risked for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup second round trip to Newcastle United.

The experienced midfielder, who scored Rovers' opening Championship goal of the season in the clash at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, won't be in the squad for the midweek test at St James' Park.

The 33-year-old has picked up an ankle injury and joins Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's encounter.

However, Mowbray remains optimistic that the combative midfield man will be able to return for Saturday's home contest with Wycombe Wanderers.

“Bradley Johnson has taken a knock on his ankle and won’t be travelling with us," the boss revealed in his pre-match press conference.

“He’s the main one who is a problem for us, but I’m hoping he’ll be okay for the weekend.

“Apart from that I think we’ll take just about the same squad with us.

“We’re short on numbers, but that’s okay because you can keep the group together and create this bond.

“We have to keep going. You do pick up a lot of knocks and niggles in the early stages of the season, particularly after a short pre-season schedule.

“There are a few knocks, a few aches and pains, but we’ll pick the team that we feel is right, albeit with half an eye on Saturday."