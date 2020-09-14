Johnson out of Toon trip

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Johnson won't be risked for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup second round trip to Newcastle United.
The experienced midfielder, who scored Rovers' opening Championship goal of the season in the clash at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, won't be in the squad for the midweek test at St James' Park.
The 33-year-old has picked up an ankle injury and joins Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's encounter.
However, Mowbray remains optimistic that the combative midfield man will be able to return for Saturday's home contest with Wycombe Wanderers.
“Bradley Johnson has taken a knock on his ankle and won’t be travelling with us," the boss revealed in his pre-match press conference.