Johno: Happy days!

Two goals against his old employers and a 4-0 win for Rovers made it a perfect afternoon's work for Bradley Johnson.

Back on the Pride Park turf against a club where he spent four years, Johnson produced a couple of stunning strikes for Rovers' second and third goals of the day inside the opening 15 minutes.

Tyrhys Dolan's tap in handed Rovers the dream start in the East Midlands before Adam Armstrong secured a memorable win with a late fourth goal.

Johnson's now got three goals in his three league games this campaign, but says he's more bothered about getting the three points than any personal accolades.

“The three points is the best thing to come out of the game," a beaming Johnson admitted to iFollow Rovers after the win.

“To come back to my old club and score two goals is great, but it’s always about the team result rather than the goals I scored.

“It was really unfortunate that the fans weren’t here to see it because it was a brilliant team performance and a great result.

“It was really good and was another game that we’ve played this season where we performed really well," he added.

“We need to keep these standards high. We go into games full of confidence, we’ve all bought into the work that’s going on behind the scenes and the way we’re playing suits everyone.

“We’ve got to keep on going and see how far it can take us. The games come thick and fast and it will be tough to keep the level of performance up.

“We backed up the win over Wycombe in style against a good side in Derby. To score four goals and keep a clean sheet, everyone’s happy."