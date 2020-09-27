Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Johno: Happy days!

“To come back to my old club and score two goals is great, but it’s always about the team result rather than the goals I scored"

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Two goals against his old employers and a 4-0 win for Rovers made it a perfect afternoon's work for Bradley Johnson.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

20 Hours ago
Back on the Pride Park turf against a club where he spent four years, Johnson produced a couple of stunning strikes for Rovers' second and third goals of the day inside the opening 15 minutes.
 
Tyrhys Dolan's tap in handed Rovers the dream start in the East Midlands before Adam Armstrong secured a memorable win with a late fourth goal.
 
Johnson's now got three goals in his three league games this campaign, but says he's more bothered about getting the three points than any personal accolades.
 
“The three points is the best thing to come out of the game," a beaming Johnson admitted to iFollow Rovers after the win.
 
“To come back to my old club and score two goals is great, but it’s always about the team result rather than the goals I scored.
 
“It was really unfortunate that the fans weren’t here to see it because it was a brilliant team performance and a great result.
 
“It was really good and was another game that we’ve played this season where we performed really well," he added.
 
“We need to keep these standards high. We go into games full of confidence, we’ve all bought into the work that’s going on behind the scenes and the way we’re playing suits everyone.
 
“We’ve got to keep on going and see how far it can take us. The games come thick and fast and it will be tough to keep the level of performance up.
 
“We backed up the win over Wycombe in style against a good side in Derby. To score four goals and keep a clean sheet, everyone’s happy."

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Eyes on the prize

25 September 2020

Bradley Johnson has started 2020-21 in fine form and knows he has to keep his performances high with competition breathing down his neck.

Read full article

Club News

No old pals act this weekend

25 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

Johno looking forward to Rams return

24 September 2020

Having spent four years and appeared over 150 times for Derby County, Bradley Johnson knows the Rams better than most.

Read full article

Club News

Boss and Rovers quintet named in Team of the Week!

21 September 2020

Tony Mowbray and five of his Rovers players have been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

A terrific team performance

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Top marks

3 Hours ago

After a glut of goals at one end of the pitch, it may be easy to take one eye off the sterling job that's being done at the other end.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Derby County 0-4 Rovers

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Derby County 0-4 Rovers

6 Hours ago

Read full article

View more