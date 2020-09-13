Skip to site footer
“I’ve got no fears about Thomas"

The boss reflects on Thomas Kaminski's debut for Rovers at AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium

2 Hours ago

Debuts are never easy to get through, but after Rovers appearance number one for Thomas Kaminski, Tony Mowbray was content with his new goalkeeper's display against AFC Bournemouth.

There was very little the new stopper could do to deny any of the Cherries' three goals in their narrow win against Rovers at the Vitality Stadium.

The Belgian pulled off an outstanding stop to deny home frontman Dominic Solanke with the score at 2-1, propelling himself high to his right to flick the ball behind for a corner midway through the second half.

“He’s only had four days training with us, which is a frustration really," the boss said when asked about the 27-year-old.

“He’s been here for three weeks and yet he’s been stuck in a hotel for two of those weeks, which isn’t ideal for him.

“I’ve got no fears about Thomas. We looked hard and studied hard for the budget we’ve got, and we think we’ve got the maximum value goalkeeper for what we could afford.

“He’s very experienced, he’s very confident, he can distribute the ball well and he’ll be fine for us, I’m sure.

“It’s frustrating and disappointing for him that on his debut he’s let three goals in, but I don’t sit here and think he should have done better with this or with that," he added.

“It was just one of those days, but I’m sure he’ll help us win lots of games this year and be a real positive for us.”


