Irish inclusion for Darragh and Derrick

Three crucial games are on the agenda for Stephen Kenny's side, and the Rovers pair have made the cut

2 Hours ago

Rovers duo Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams have been named in the 25-man Republic of Ireland squad for three crucial competitive encounters.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

4 Hours ago

For Williams, it's a first call up to Stephen Kenny's squad, whilst Lenihan was part of the squad that took on Bulgaria and Finland in the Nations League during the last international break.

The pair will link up with the national team after this weekend's home league encounter against Cardiff City, before returning to East Lancashire in time for our first game back after the international break against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

Coming up for the Republic is a vital triple-header, with a Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final against Slovakia to contend with in Bratislava before UEFA Nations League games against Wales and Finland.

The first game against Slovakia kicks off at 7.45pm on Thursday 8th October before the attention turns to the Nations League against Wales in Dublin three days later.

The final action for the pair could arrive on Wednesday 14th October, when Ireland head to Helsinki to take on Finland in the same competition.

Joining Lenihan and Williams in the squad are a pair of former Rovers in the form of Shane Duffy and Jack Byrne.

The full squad can be seen below:

Goalkeepers
Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).
 
Defenders
Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).
 
Midfielders
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).
 
Forwards
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).

Good luck, lads!


