Hughes excited for the season ahead

"A lot of these girls have experienced a lot of games so I think they'll help me just as much as I'm here to help them"

Just now

Rovers Ladies loanee Elise Hughes says she cannot wait to get started after joining on a temporary deal from Everton until the end of the season.

The Blues' new recruit has experience playing in top flight for the Toffees and will now look to fire Rovers up the FA Women's Championship table. 

"I'm excited to be here and I'm really looking forward to helping the girls and hopefully that starts at the weekend," Hughes told rovers.co.uk. 

"It's a young squad here and I felt like I could join that squad, add a bit to it and hopefully the girls want me here too and I just look forward to giving my all for the Club.

"A lot of these girls have experienced a lot of games so I think they'll help me just as much as I'm here to help them."

The forward went on loan to Barclays FAWSL outfit Bristol City during 2019-20, only for a season-ending ACL injury to cut short her spell with the Robins after just three games.

After recovering during lockdown, she is now fully fit again, ready to kick on and put her injuries behind her. 

"Frustration is the key word there," she continued. "I think I'd just started finding my feet, getting game time and then the injury struck. 

"So fingers crossed that doesn't happen this year and I get a good run of games under my belt. 

"I'm feeling fit, feeling fresh, I think lockdown did me favours for getting back fit and doing my rehab. 

"It was that extra bit of time that I probably needed, but yeah, I'm definitely ready to get going again."

The 19-year-old is in line to make her Rovers debut against Charlton Athletic on Sunday (1pm kick-off) and could be playing international football again later this month, after being selected in the Wales Women's senior squad for their fixture against Norway. 

Hughes added: "Hopefully I can get some minutes and get my first game out of the way. 

"Charlton are a good side and the girls know that, but I think we're looking forward to playing well, performing well and hopefully getting a good result as well.

"It's always an honour to represent Wales. Every time I speak about Wales I try to speak passionately because I am passionate about playing for my country. 

"I've had the privilege to play for them a number of times now and hopefully I can add to those caps this year as well."


