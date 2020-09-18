Holtby: Show them who's boss

Lewis Holtby says Rovers will have to be ready for a fierce battle when Wycombe Wanderers make the trip to Ewood Park on Saturday.

The playmaker, who joined the club a year ago today and also celebrates his 30th birthday, has impressed in a slightly deeper role in the Rovers midfield.

He's started in each of the opening three competitive outings of 2020-21 and is expected to keep his place for the first home league game of the campaign on Saturday afternoon.

For newly-promoted Wycombe, the encounter to Ewood Park will mark a first ever meeting between the two sides, and Holtby admits that Rovers need to be ready for a stern test against Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys.

“The mindset has to be the same as out last couple of games and we need to show them who’s boss when Wycombe come to our stadium," the midfielder told iFollow Rovers ahead of the contest.

“Everyone will be thinking that Wycombe are promoted, they’ll sit deep and we’ll thrash them 4-0 or 5-0.

“But it’s not going to be as easy as that, it’ll be a really tough game for us. They’ll come up, be aggressive and will still have that confidence from promotion.

“For us it’s about being focused for 90 minutes, playing on the front foot and hopefully being clinical over the course of the game.

“The mindset always has to be right and we have to trust in ourselves because we have cracking players."

The German schemer has been an important figure for Rovers in these early games, dictating the play from a central midfield position rather than the the attacking position he took up frequently last term.

And he adds that he's enjoying the freedom of being a creator from deep in the new look pressing style that Rovers have adopted so far this season.