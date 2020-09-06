Skip to site footer
"He coped very well against a good side"

Tony Mowbray reserved special praise for Tyler Magloire following the draw with Leicester City

2 Hours ago

Having witnessed his fine performance against a former England international, there won't have been many who'd have realised that Tyler Magloire's appearance against Leicester City was actually his maiden pre-season outing with the Rovers first team this summer.

With Darragh Lenihan's absence from the squad due to international duty, Magloire was included in the starting XI for the final pre-season contest at the King Power Stadium.

Up against last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner and ex-England frontman Jamie Vardy, many would have expected a tough afternoon for the 21-year-old centre back.

In a battle of the speedsters, Magloire will believe he came out on top against a former Premier League winner, with Vardy kept at bay throughout the contest.

And the boss, Tony Mowbray, was impressed by the display of his centre back, who's given him additional food for thought ahead of next weekend's Sky Bet Championship opener at AFC Bournemouth. 

“Tyler Magloire has lots of aspects of his games that he needs to improve on, but has certain attributes that were right down his street," Mowbray said when looking back on the game.

“With total respect to him, he’s very quick, mobile and covers the ground extremely well.
 
“It was that sort of game for us, playing against a Premier League side that play the ball on the floor and want to slide team-mates in and turn you around.
 
“Vardy especially, he’s someone that likes to run into space, and looking at Tyler’s major strengths, that’s exactly what he’s good at, using his speed to cover the ground.
 
“I thought he coped very well against a very good side."

