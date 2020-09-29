Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Grayson: Great to be back

It's been a long road back to fitness for the defender, who played and scored in the Development Squad's emphatic 4-0 win over Leicester on Monday night

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

It's been a bumpy road back to full fitness for Joe Grayson, but he marked his return to action in style for the Development Squad against Leicester City on Monday night.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

9 Hours ago

Grayson's been out with injuries for the last 12 months, but appeared for the final half an hour against the Foxes, replacing Daniel Ayala in defence at Leyland.

And it didn't take him long to get his name on the scoresheet, not that he knew too much about the opener in the drizzle.

Harry Chapman's corner was volleyed goalwards by Lewis Thompson, and took the slightest touch off the defender to nestle into the back of the net. 

Grayson's claimed it and has been awarded it, with his goal just nine minutes after coming on being the catalyst for a rout, with a Connor McBride brace and Luke Brennan's late finish sealing an emphatic 4-0 mauling.

“It was great to get back out there and I think it’s a year to the day since I’ve been out of action for," Grayson reflected after the game.

“It’s been a long road and there have been some disappointments along the way, but I’ve worked hard, kept my head down and managed to get back out there.

“It was a hamstring injury that kept me sidelined for eight or nine months and then a groin injury that I’ve had for six weeks or so.

“It was frustrating to pick that up, but it was about reacting in the right way straight away.

“I was back training for a week in pre-season before it happened.

“When we’ve all been locked in at home, all we were dreaming about was getting back out on the grass. To be out back on the pitch with the lads, all together, it’s a big thing.

“Putting in performances like we did tonight makes it all worthwhile."

Grayson was in and around Tony Mowbray's first team thinking before the setback struck, and is now eager to make up for lost time and get back into the manager's thoughts sooner rather than later.

“It was bad timing because I was getting a good pre-season under my belt and was in and around the first team," he explained.

“I’m a year behind now, but you can’t look back, it’s about getting back in and around the first team again as soon as I can."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Loan Rovers...

7 May 2019

A number of loan deals came to an end this weekend, with one loanee's season extended following a result in League One...

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers round-up...

25 March 2019

It was a mixed weekend for a number of our contracted players who are plying their trade away from East Lancashire...

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers...

28 January 2019

Starting in non-league football, Sam Barnes joined Marine last week and made an instant impact on his full professional debut.

Read full article

Club News

Grayson goes to Grimsby

18 January 2019

Rovers can announce that young defender Joe Grayson has joined League Two side Grimsby Town on loan until the end of the season.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Billy thrilled with a fantastic four

8 Hours ago

Billy Barr was a happy man after witnessing his side confidently put Leicester City's Under-23s side to the sword at Leyland on Monday night.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s: United fixture change

22 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s’ upcoming home game against Manchester United has been moved to a new date.

Read full article

Development Squad

Billy thrilled with last-gasp win

20 September 2020

Billy Barr was a happy man after the Development Squad got their season off to the perfect possible start against Manchester City on Friday night.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s: West Ham kick-off change

18 September 2020

The kick-off time for Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League 2 fixture away to West Ham next month has been brought forward.

Read full article

View more