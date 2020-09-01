Goals galore as both score four!

The goals and the spoils were shared as Rovers Under-18s continued their unbeaten pre-season with an entertaining 4-4 draw against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Goals from George Pratt, Ben Pleavin and Zak Gilsenan saw Rovers race into a 3-1 half time lead against the Cod Army.

But Town battled back after the break and turned things round to lead 4-3 in what was a barnstorming game.

Rovers weren't done though and showed their fighting spirit to work an equaliser through midfielder Jared Harlock to earn a share of the spoils.

And reflecting on the encounter, Mike Sheron saw plenty of pleasing signs from his side, as he has done throughout their opening three pre-season outings.

"Pre-season's going along pretty well and we're pleased with how the lads are progressing game-by-game, adding one or two things that we're asking of them and doing things with a lot more speed and consistency," the Under-18s chief admitted.

"It was a great game for the neutral, we were 3-1 up at half time and played some really good stuff after initially going 1-0 down.

"There was some real positive play, with Zak and Jared particularly impressive.

"Fleetwood scored two goals in a minute early in the second half before quickly scoring another one to turn things around in their favour.

"At 4-3 down, it was interesting to see how the lads would react, whether they'd claw themselves back into the game, because you never want to get beaten, pre-season or not.

"To their credit, we got a goal back with 10 or 15 minutes remaining and could have scored another three or four goals towards the end," he added.

"We've found a way to score goals so far in pre-season. We got four against Fleetwood, three against Huddersfield and one against Rochdale, which was probably the worst game of the three.

"We've got a fluidity to our game and we're taking the chances, but we do need to sharpen up defensively."

Rovers: Callaghan (Bristol-Thompson, 46), Montgomery, Cirino, Wyatt, Pratt, Pleavin, Harlock, Leonard, Wood (Haddow, 70), Lonsdale (Cunningham, 70), Gilsenan.