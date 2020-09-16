Skip to site footer
Gaffer delighted to land Ayala

Tony Mowbray believes his new man will be worth the wait after capturing the defender on a free transfer

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits his patience has paid off after landing experienced and proven defender Daniel Ayala.

The Spaniard penned a three-year deal to become Rovers' second signing of the summer after weeks of chasing from the boss for the former Middlesbrough defender.

Still only 29, the Seville-born stopper appeared more than 250 times during his seven years with Boro after coming through the ranks with Liverpool.

Ayala arrives having achieved promotion from the division already in his career, playing a big part in hauling Middlesbrough back to the Premier League in 2015-16 under Aitor Karanka.

And Mowbray admits that the package the centre back brings ticks plenty of boxes.

“We’ve been patient because he had one or two family issues that he’s had to resolve," a beaming boss told iFollow Rovers.

“The negotiations have gone on for a week or two but we’re delighted that he’s made a decision to come to us to help stop the goals going in at one end.

“He’s a proven player at this level and has had won promotion during his time at Middlesbrough.

“He’s been very prominent in that promotion and was a very big player for Middlesbrough throughout those years.

“He’s a player who I had lots of conversations with whilst I was at Middlesbrough when we were due to sign him, and in the end he signed a day after I left the club.

“Here he is, we’ll work together now and he'll hopefully help us."

Much like how his new boss was as a player, Ayala's known as a no nonsense defender and a winner, which Mowbray feels will bring the ingredients required to boost his young squad both on and off the pitch.

Following the summer departures of Danny Graham and Stewart Downing, the addition of Ayala also adds some extra Championship nous to the group.

“He’s a defender, a guy with a personality, a guy who doesn’t like the ball going into his net," the boss added.

“He’ll bring a mentality that will really help the existing players and bring a real competition for places.

“He brings experience, quality, know how. We have a lot of young players in our squad and a sprinkling of experience will be good for our team.

“I’m sure he’ll bring all the qualities with him when he’s on the pitch for Blackburn Rovers.”


