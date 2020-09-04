Full 2020-21 fixture list announced!

The full 2020-21 FA Women's Championship fixture list has been revealed, with Rovers heading to Leicester City on the opening day of the campaign.

Rovers take on the Foxes at Farley Way Stadium on Sunday 6 September (2pm), followed by the first home game against Charlton Athletic at Bamber Bridge on Sunday 13 September (1pm).

The next two games after the international break are long away trips to Crystal Palace on Sunday 27 September and Lewes on Sunday 11 October, with a free weekend in-between.

Gemma Donnelly's side return home on Sunday 18 October, hosting London City Lionesses before travelling to the Midlands to face Coventry United on Sunday 1 November.

Back-to-back home games complete November, as the Blues meet London Bees on Sunday 8 November and relegated Barclays FAWSL side Liverpool on Sunday 15 November.

Two away matches follow in December as Rovers travel to Durham on Sunday 6th and Sheffield United on Sunday 13th.

The final game of 2020, meanwhile, sees Rovers take on Leicester City (H) in the reverse fixture of the opening day, on Sunday 20 December.

A trip to Charlton Athletic is scheduled in as the first fixture of the new year on Sunday 10 January, a week before Rovers welcome Lewes to Bamber Bridge on Sunday 17 January.

The Blues are back in the capital on Sunday 24 January, to play London City Lionesses, ahead of hosting Crystal Palace on Sunday 7 February - Rovers' only league game during that month.

March begins at Bamber Bridge versus Durham on Sunday 7th and ends by taking on Liverpool (A) on Sunday 28th.

Games against Coventry United at home (Sunday 4th), London Bees away (Sunday 25th) complete April's league fixtures.

The curtain comes down on the season with a home fixture against Sheffield United on Sunday 2 May, also the opponents for Rovers' final game of 2019-20.

Dates for Rovers' Continental Cup Group Stage fixtures against Birmingham City and Leicester City are yet to be announced, with the competition set to get underway on 7/8 October.

Rovers will also enter the Women's FA Cup at the Fourth Round stage, which is set for Sunday 31 January.

Don't forget to sync all the fixtures to your calendar here!

Supporters should note that all fixtures are subject to change and kick-off times are to be confirmed.