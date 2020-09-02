Forward thinking...

Joe Rankin-Costello's first professional goal wasn't the scorching strike that he would have been dreaming about, but his close range effort came at a vital time for Rovers in the narrow victory over Doncaster Rovers at the weekend.

The full back was up the field to prod home Rovers' equaliser against Donny, who certainly made it hard for Rovers in the Carabao Cup first round encounter at Ewood Park.

Adam Armstrong's penalty kick ensured it was a good day all round for Rovers and Rankin-Costello, who celebrated his milestone with a spot in round two of the competition.

“It was a special moment for me, it was just a shame that the fans weren’t there to enjoy the moment with me," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“I wasn’t keen on celebrating, at that point it was important to get the ball back and to go and get the winning goal.

“I had one taken away from me against Bristol City at the back end of last season, so I think I deserve that goal, even if it has taken me 10 games to get it.

“It wasn’t how I dreamed it would be, mainly because there weren’t fans there to experience it.

“But I’ve not played in front of fans throughout the majority of my career, so I’m kind of used to it.

“I’m quite an attack minded player and just felt I had to get in there, it turned out that I was in the right place at the right time," he added.

“Getting in the box is normal to me and the gaffer urges his full backs to get into the box to try and score, so it works out well for me and the way I play.

“I’ve played full back for a while now and I just want to be in the team, it doesn’t matter where it is."