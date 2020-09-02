Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Forward thinking...

Joe Rankin-Costello was thrilled to get his first professional goal at the weekend

6 Hours ago

Joe Rankin-Costello's first professional goal wasn't the scorching strike that he would have been dreaming about, but his close range effort came at a vital time for Rovers in the narrow victory over Doncaster Rovers at the weekend.

The full back was up the field to prod home Rovers' equaliser against Donny, who certainly made it hard for Rovers in the Carabao Cup first round encounter at Ewood Park.
 
Adam Armstrong's penalty kick ensured it was a good day all round for Rovers and Rankin-Costello, who celebrated his milestone with a spot in round two of the competition.
 
“It was a special moment for me, it was just a shame that the fans weren’t there to enjoy the moment with me," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.
 
“I wasn’t keen on celebrating, at that point it was important to get the ball back and to go and get the winning goal.
 
“I had one taken away from me against Bristol City at the back end of last season, so I think I deserve that goal, even if it has taken me 10 games to get it.
 
“It wasn’t how I dreamed it would be, mainly because there weren’t fans there to experience it.
 
“But I’ve not played in front of fans throughout the majority of my career, so I’m kind of used to it.
 
“I’m quite an attack minded player and just felt I had to get in there, it turned out that I was in the right place at the right time," he added.
 
“Getting in the box is normal to me and the gaffer urges his full backs to get into the box to try and score, so it works out well for me and the way I play.
 
“I’ve played full back for a while now and I just want to be in the team, it doesn’t matter where it is."

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Joe's forward thinking...

3 August 2020

Joe Rankin-Costello admits he doesn't see left back as his long-term position, but says as long as he's getting game time he's a happy man.

Read full article

Club News

I'll play whenever and wherever

11 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

JRC: Count me in

10 July 2020

Joe Rankin-Costello says he's ready to play his part in Rovers' hunt for a play-off place in the final four games.

Read full article

Club News

Boss boosted by attacking duo's return

20 February 2020

Rovers will be armed with two returning reinforcements when the team head south to take on Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

London calling!...

12 Hours ago

In our fourth look at our opponents in 2020-21, we begin with the three teams we'll face in the capital as well as a couple of sides that are based on the London outskirts...

Read full article

Club News

It's been the start I dreamed of

1 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

Dolan delighted with early progress

1 September 2020

It's fair to say it's been quite a couple of months for talented teenager Tyrhys Dolan.

Read full article

Club News

Lewis hoping cup stunner is the first of many

1 September 2020

Read full article

View more