Fenton: Win a platform to build on

Rovers Ladies midfielder Natasha Fenton believes the team are in a good place to build on their maiden FA Women's Championship victory, secured at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues twice came from behind to level, before Fenton's 94th minute winner settled the game and earned a first three points of the season for Gemma Donnelly's side.

"You can't discredit the girls," an elated Fenton commented post-match.

"It probably wasn't our best performance in terms of getting on the ball and playing the football we wanted to play, but we worked so hard.

"Crystal Palace had put in a great shift and they are a really hard team to break down. We've just kept going right until the end.

"It felt like it wasn't quite going to be our day but our hard work didn't stop in the final minutes.

"It's gone from feeling a bit disheartened after going 1-0 down in the first half to again going 2-1 down and it just shows, every credit to the girls, we've kept going right to end and got a winner."

Rovers were on the wrong end of a stoppage time winner against Charlton Athletic last time out, so Fenton admitted it was extra sweet to have the opposite emotion at the end of this game, thanks to her last-gasp goal.

She continued: "After last week, we were all really down, we felt like we were the better team and we put in such a shift, to then concede so late on, it was hard.

"This week we've come out on top, getting those first three points.

"I just said to Saffron (Jordan) 'set it', I never normally take thrown-ins, took the throw-in and I just looked up and thought there's nothing to lose, we're in the last couple of minutes and went for it.

"Some people might say it was a cross but it was definitely a shot and I definitely picked it out!"

The 21-year-old hopes that result will help the team to push forward, going into next week's double header against Birmingham City in the Continental Cup (Wednesday 7 October, 7:45pm) and Lewes away in the Championship (Sunday 11 October, 12pm).

"Even against Leicester we showed glimpses of good quality so to come here today and finally get that first win, it stops that pressure mounting on to us.

"We know we're a good enough side to be competing in the top half of the table.

"So hopefully now those three points will kick us on and get us ready to go in the next league game against Lewes."