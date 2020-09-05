Fenton ready and raring to go

Rovers Ladies midfielder Natasha Fenton believes the team's pre-season campaign has put them in a good position to start the season strongly.

The Blues get their campaign up and running against Leicester City Women on Sunday (2pm kick-off), following friendlies against Durham, Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton and Birmingham City over the summer.

Those matches have allowed Gemma Donnelly's side to improve their all-round game, according to Fenton.

"Pre-season has been good, it's been a really good challenge for us," she commented, speaking earlier this week.

"We've played some top quality teams from the Super League and those that will be looking to be high up in the Championship, so it's been a test.

"We've played massive clubs and we've put on a good showing. The scoreline might not reflect that but we know from our own performances that we've put in a good shift and we know that anything is possible.

"The main thing to get out of it is fitness and putting on display what you've done in training into the games and I think we've done that.

"We've highlighted areas that we are weak in and we've gone away and worked on it in training and we've also looked to further strengthen areas that we are good at and it's put us in good stead for starting the season on Sunday.

Tomorrow's FA Women's Championship fixture will be behind closed doors at City's Farley Way Stadium and Fenton admitted it will be strange to play without any supporters present.

She continued: "We have had some competitive games over pre-season, but obviously it's going to be different, there's no crowd there, so you've got to rely on the bench and your teammates to spur you on and get you going.

"The key is working hard and not putting ourselves out of the race. Leicester have had a lot of money invested and I think we've still got time to prove ourselves.

"It's the first game of the season and they are a new team, they've got some big names, but we've been playing with each other for four or five years now so we've got that experience as a team which I think is really important to have.

"Last season was abruptly ended and we never really felt that we got into full flow, it was stop-start with the weather, so I'm really looking forward to just getting into it and hitting the ground running."

The 21-year-old, Rovers' current longest serving player with 145 appearances to her name, has been joined by several new recruits and says all of the summer signings have fitted into the group well.

"We've been training now for seven or eight weeks so I think it's been a really good opportunity to bring everyone together and gel," Fenton added.

"The girls have settled into the squad well, it's quite a new bunch, some of the younger girls have stepped up from the Academy and everyone's started to click on to what we are about at Blackburn. I think it's all starting to come together.

"You always want to do better than in previous seasons, that's what we're looking for, so if we can get seventh or aim higher, If we can push to get into the top half of the table, then that would be really good."

Follow all the matchday action on Sunday via Rovers Ladies' official Twitter account.