Fans to return to EFL matches

Supporters will be able to make a return to EFL fixtures next week, with two matches confirmed as test events in line with the Government's pilot scheme.

The two fixtures will take place at Cambridge United’s Abbey Stadium, starting with the EFL Trophy fixture against Fulham U21s on Tuesday 8 September, ahead of a second game for the club’s opening Sky Bet League Two game of the 2020-21 season against Carlisle United on Saturday 12th September.



The club has been chosen to host the two test events, having previously been part of a joint project by the EFL and the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) that looked at the safe application of social distancing at football grounds. That work was overseen by crowd dynamics experts Movement Strategies, who will also assess the pilot at the Abbey Stadium on behalf of the SGSA and DCMS.





Appropriate measures have been applied at the Abbey Stadium, with both terraces and seating arrangements available. As a result of two fixtures taking place at the same venue in a short period of time, it will allow for any learnings to be implemented quickly under the same conditions.The insight received from this initial phase of matches taking place will test the application of the Government’s Stage 5 Guidance and the SGSA’s Planning for Social Distancing at Sports Grounds guidance, which was developed following the insight provided by the Movement Strategies modelling work.The confirmed fixtures, dates and crowd capacity are as follows:· Tuesday 8th September Cambridge United v Fulham U21 (1,000 Capacity)· Saturday 12th September Cambridge United v Carlisle United (2,500 Capacity)The Club is set to confirm ticketing details for both fixtures imminently.