Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

"Everyone in football wants the supporters back"

Tony Mowbray gives his reaction to the disappointing news regarding supporters in stadi

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his disappointment following the news that fans won't be allowed back into stadiums in the near future.

Club News

Match pass: Derby County v Rovers

Just now
It was revealed this week that the return of supporters could be on hold for six months due to fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections.
 
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a number of restrictions on Tuesday afternoon, including those related to mass gatherings.
 
“It’s a huge disappointment for everybody, especially with our club, like many others, gearing themselves up to have supporters back in October," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when touching on the news.
 
“Everybody has to cut their cloth accordingly. Whilst this club will suffer, it probably won’t suffer as much as clubs in League One and League Two.
 
“It’s frustrating for football and hugely disappointing for the people who love the game, who want to come and it’s part of what they do on a Saturday afternoon and a Tuesday night.
 
“It’s about getting in the car with their mates, going to the pub, having a couple of pints, go to the match, get wrapped up in the game, hopefully see a victory and then go home to enjoy the rest of their night.
 
“It’s obviously not going to happen for a while and for the team it’s about remaining professional and continuing to focus on the next game in a bid to bring a lot of joy to the supporters," he added.
 
“It’s not ideal. Everyone in football wants the supporters back for the atmosphere and everything else that’s brought on a matchday.
 
“I understand the government are trying to look after the health of the population, so we’ll have to see what the next few weeks and months bring."
 
SeasonPassBanner.jpg

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray: Rams remain a powerhouse in this league

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says nobody should take any notice of Derby County's start to the season ahead of fixture number three of the 2020-21 campaign.

Read full article

Club News

As you were

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

"He does everything that I really like in a footballer"

22 September 2020

Tony Mowbray believes Tyrhys Dolan has all the tools to have a very bright future after his excellent early displays since joining Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Boss and Rovers quintet named in Team of the Week!

21 September 2020

Tony Mowbray and five of his Rovers players have been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

No old pals act this weekend

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Johno looking forward to Rams return

23 Hours ago

Having spent four years and appeared over 150 times for Derby County, Bradley Johnson knows the Rams better than most.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Destination Derby

23 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Rams remain a powerhouse in this league

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says nobody should take any notice of Derby County's start to the season ahead of fixture number three of the 2020-21 campaign.

Read full article

View more