Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his disappointment following the news that fans won't be allowed back into stadiums in the near future.

Club News Match pass: Derby County v Rovers It was revealed this week that the return of supporters could be on hold for six months due to fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a number of restrictions on Tuesday afternoon, including those related to mass gatherings.

“It’s a huge disappointment for everybody, especially with our club, like many others, gearing themselves up to have supporters back in October," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when touching on the news.

“Everybody has to cut their cloth accordingly. Whilst this club will suffer, it probably won’t suffer as much as clubs in League One and League Two.

“It’s frustrating for football and hugely disappointing for the people who love the game, who want to come and it’s part of what they do on a Saturday afternoon and a Tuesday night.

“It’s about getting in the car with their mates, going to the pub, having a couple of pints, go to the match, get wrapped up in the game, hopefully see a victory and then go home to enjoy the rest of their night.

“It’s obviously not going to happen for a while and for the team it’s about remaining professional and continuing to focus on the next game in a bid to bring a lot of joy to the supporters," he added.

“It’s not ideal. Everyone in football wants the supporters back for the atmosphere and everything else that’s brought on a matchday.

“I understand the government are trying to look after the health of the population, so we’ll have to see what the next few weeks and months bring."