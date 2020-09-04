Evans in action tonight!

Corry Evans is expected to feature for Northern Ireland this evening for the first of two upcoming international encounters under new boss Ian Baraclough.

The Rovers midfielder linked up with his country at the beginning of this week ahead of a pair of UEFA Nations League matches against Romania and Norway.

That first clash against Romania takes place in Bucharest tonight (Friday 4th September), kick-off 7.45pm.

Supporters wishing to watch Evans in action can do so via Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm.

The Green and White Army will then welcome Norway to Windsor Park in Belfast on Monday (7th September), kick-off 7.45pm.

Tonight will be Baraclough’s first taste of senior international football, after stepping up from his position with Northern Ireland’s Under-21s in June.

And the new Northern Ireland manager will be ably assisted by Rovers’ first team technical coach Damien Johnson, who was handed a coaching role with the national team in July.

Northern Ireland will also face Nations League fixtures against Austria in Group 1 of League B, as well as a EURO 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday 8th October.

Everyone at Rovers wishes Corry and Damien the best of luck in their upcoming double-header.