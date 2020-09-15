Duo nominated for North West Football Awards

Rovers Ladies pair Saffron Jordan and Natasha Fenton have been nominated for the 'Pitching In' North West Football Awards 2020.

Blues captain Jordan is up for the Women's Player of the Season award, following a successful first season as skipper.

She led the side to a solid seventh place finish in the FA Women's Championship, at the end of a shortened 2019-20 campaign.

On a personal level, the forward scored six goals in all competitions, whilst also laying on six assists for her teammates.

She is up against Manchester City captain Steph Houghton, Lauren James of Manchester United, Liverpool's Rachel Furness and Burnley goalkeeper Lauren Bracewell for the prize.

Fenton, meanwhile, has been nominated for The Athletic Women's Rising Star of the Season.

The midfielder played in every minute of every league game last season and no player started more games in all competitions (18).

Despite being just 21, she is Rovers' current longest serving player and followed up her excellent 2018-19 season with more energetic displays in the middle of the park.

Her fellow nominees are: City's Lauren Hemp, Rinsola Babajide of Liverpool, Lauren James from United and Burnley's Evie Priestley.

Click here to vote for Jordan and Fenton!

Voting closes on Monday 12 October 2020.