Duo nominated for North West Football Awards

You can vote for Rovers' Saffron Jordan and Natasha Fenton below

2 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies pair Saffron Jordan and Natasha Fenton have been nominated for the 'Pitching In' North West Football Awards 2020.

Blues captain Jordan is up for the Women's Player of the Season award, following a successful first season as skipper.

She led the side to a solid seventh place finish in the FA Women's Championship, at the end of a shortened 2019-20 campaign. 

On a personal level, the forward scored six goals in all competitions, whilst also laying on six assists for her teammates. 

She is up against Manchester City captain Steph Houghton, Lauren James of Manchester United, Liverpool's Rachel Furness and Burnley goalkeeper Lauren Bracewell for the prize. 

Fenton, meanwhile, has been nominated for The Athletic Women's Rising Star of the Season.

The midfielder played in every minute of every league game last season and no player started more games in all competitions (18). 

Despite being just 21, she is Rovers' current longest serving player and followed up her excellent 2018-19 season with more energetic displays in the middle of the park. 

Her fellow nominees are: City's Lauren Hemp, Rinsola Babajide of Liverpool, Lauren James from United and Burnley's Evie Priestley. 

Click here to vote for Jordan and Fenton! 

Voting closes on Monday 12 October 2020.


Ladies

Ladies

Gallery: Rovers Ladies v Charlton Athletic Women

14 September 2020

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly: We should have won the game

13 September 2020

Manager Gemma Donnelly couldn't hide her frustration after Rovers Ladies lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic thanks to an injury time winner from the visitors.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Rovers Ladies 0-1 Charlton Athletic Women

13 September 2020

Rovers Ladies were denied a first point of the FA Women's Championship season by an injury-time goal from Charlton Athletic Women's Jess King on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Ladies

Digital matchday programme available to download!

13 September 2020

The all new Rovers Ladies digital matchday programme is available to download and read online, for free.

Read full article

View more