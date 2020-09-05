Duo depart Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies can confirm the summer departures of Kelsey Pearson and Levi Chambers-Cook.

Pearson, a former England youth international, recovered from a lengthy injury absence which kept her out of the whole of the 2018-19 season, to return for 2019-20, only for another injury to rule her out of most of the campaign and restrict her to six appearances in all competitions.

A product of the Blackburn Rovers Centre of Excellence, the 20-year-old made a total of 67 first-team appearances, scoring three goals.

Midfielder Chambers-Cook joined Rovers from National League South side AFC Wimbledon in November 2019.

The 26-year-old made her Rovers debut against Liverpool in the Continental Cup and played a further six matches in all competitions before the season was cut short.

The Club would like to thank both players for their efforts and wish them well for the future.