Doyle: We'll come back stronger

Rovers Ladies midfielder Emma Doyle says everyone is frustrated with Sunday's result against Charlton Athletic, but will use the international break to pick themselves up.

Gemma Donnelly's side created the majority of the opportunities, but could not find the finishing touch, before the visitors struck in injury time to seal a maiden victory.

Doyle knows there is still a long way to go in the season and is confident Rovers will bounce back from the 1-0 defeat.

"We dominated most of the game, especially in the first-half, the 20-year-old said, speaking after the game.

"We created lots of chances but obviously it's just frustrating to concede at the end.

"We've just got to work on that now and put those chances away when they come, it's just trying to find the back of the net.

"It felt great to be back at home, obviously we played a game here in pre-season but to play a proper game in the league felt good."

Rovers travel to face Crystal Palace and then Lewes after the international break and Doyle believes those fixtures present a chance to get off the mark for the season, if the Blues can put in a similar level of performance.

"Obviously all the girls are really disappointed but we can take some positives from the performance," she added.

"I thought we worked hard and played really well. It's now about taking these positives into the next couple of games.

"We know Crystal Palace and Lewes are good sides but hopefully we can go there and get our first three points on the board."