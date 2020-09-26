Donnelly: No easy game in this league

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly is looking forward to what will be another tricky away encounter at Crystal Palace on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

It's been two weeks since Rovers' last fixture, a narrow home defeat to Charlton Athletic and the Blues boss says it has allowed the squad to recuperate and be ready to go again.

"It's given me time to reflect on our previous game against Charlton but also allow the girls to regroup after that," Donnelly said ahead of Sunday's fixture at Bromley FC.

"As a group we were disappointed, but it's also allowed a couple of the injured players to return to fitness and the two suspended players have now returned from their suspensions.

"Overall it's been a nice two weeks, although we've not had a break, we've still been training of course.

"But it's enabled us all to recover from the Charlton fixture and work off that and also work towards Crystal Palace."

Donnelly is under no illusion of the task that Rovers will face, against a side that have picked up two draws from their opening fixtures against Charlton Athletic and London City Lionesses, but is confident in the ability of her players.

She continued: "Of course there's no team in this league that is an easy game. We travel to Crystal Palace in search of our first points and I'm confident in the team that they can offer a positive performance.

"It's about who performs the best on the day. The girls have worked incredibly hard over the last couple of weeks and we'll go there full of positivity.

"But anything can happen during the game, as we well know, and every team has strengthened this season, ourselves included.

"I suppose the pressure is on us a little bit as we've played two games and are yet to get any points.

"But likewise, it's Crystal Palace's home game and they'll be keen to pick up their first win, so it's all to play for and I'm looking forward to it."