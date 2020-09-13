Donnelly: Hard work the key to success

Rovers Ladies' clash with Charlton Athletic provides an opportunity to produce a positive performance and result, says manager Gemma Donnelly.

The Blues' first competitive home fixture since the premature end to the 2019-20 campaign sees them face the South London side on Sunday (1pm kick-off).

Donnelly expects a difficult game against the Addicks, who her side only met once last season, and knows they will have to work hard to get the result they want.

"Last season Charlton had an incredibly tough year and avoided relegation due to the suspension of the league," Donnelly said ahead of the game.

"Over the break in the football calendar, they have recruited strong and experienced players and I believe they will be in much better position to last season.

"Inevitably, it will be a tough contest for both teams."

With several players currently out of action, Donnelly has called upon some of the younger members of her squad, who have all ably stepped up to the task, according to the Rovers boss.

"Our injuries have provided opportunities for our young guns, some of which featured last weekend, and I continue to be impressed with their work ethic, application and attitude.

"We had a number of debutants for the Leicester game and whilst I didn't want to expose some of them this early on in the season, circumstance would have it that they were asked to step up and do a job, and they did not let us down."

She adds that it will be a nice feeling to return to Bamber Bridge, but admits it won't quite be the same without the Rovers fans present.

"Although we've had the opportunity to play one friendly fixture here against Birmingham City, it always feels good to be back on home turf," Donnelly said.

"We look forward at some point to be welcoming our fans back to be supporting the Ladies. But until it's safe to do so, we will do our best to keep you updated.

"I'm looking forward to having Bamber Bridge filled with spectators to spur the players on as it's always an incredible boost to have your support."

Follow all the action from the 1pm kick-off via Twitter, @RoversLadies.