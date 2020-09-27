A morale boosting victory

Manager Gemma Donnelly expressed her relief at Rovers Ladies getting off the mark for the season with 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Her side showed great character to twice come from behind to level through Jade Richards and Ellie Stewart, before netting a winner in stoppage time courtesy of Natasha Fenton.

The Blues boss was praising of the team's effort to keep going right until the end.

"I'm just so pleased for the girls today, it will allow me to sleep," a relived Donnelly said after full-time. "They have absolutely worked right to the last whistle.

"It's been a really tough game today, obviously to travel away to Crystal Palace and to get something at the death is fantastic and it will boost morale immensely.

"I'm so proud of the girls to keep working and fighting for what they felt was worthy of not just one point, but three points in the performance today."

Demonstrating the standards that have been set this season, Donnelly felt Rovers turned things around after a below par showing in the first 45 minutes.

She continued: "I thought we were second to everything, it took us a while to get going (in the first-half), it was a sloppy goal that we gave away from our own mistake.

"I'm really pleased for Jade (Richards) to get on the scoresheet, that's great news for us and for her.

"It was going to be a really tough encounter second-half and we nullified each other, we cancelled each other out. That was shown in the scoreline.

"I think we deserved it because we had missed many opportunities, but that said, it could have gone either way today and I'm just really pleased that we've got three points and it's kicked our season off with points from this game."

After the disappointment of losing in the final minute against Charlton Athletic last time out, it made the last gasp victory even sweeter for Donnelly and her team.

"We haven't played at our best today," Donnelly added. But is that because Crystal Palace nullified our threats? Quite possibly. Did we nullify their threats? Quite possibly.

"It was a scrappy game and didn't suit our style. We didn't really find any sort of consistency to how we were trying to play.

"It was a bit snatchy all across the park, but at the end of the day, they say that it's the sign of a good team when you can not play at your best and get something from it.

"Charlton said that two weeks ago, of course that's what they did against us.

"So I'm really pleased for everyone that's involved because it was hard today but we've come away from it with three points."