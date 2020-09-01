Dolan delighted with early progress

It's fair to say it's been quite a couple of months for talented teenager Tyrhys Dolan.

The young forward made the switch to Rovers at the beginning of July following his departure from local rivals Preston North End.

Less than two months later and the 18-year-old has been training with the first team, featuring in the early pre-season games and made his professional debut after coming off the bench against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

"It was a dream to get my first goal in the first team at Blackpool, but the biggest thing for me first of all is just being able to come on and make an impact in these early games," he told iFollow Rovers.

"I've come in and hit the ground running and I want it to continue.

"Every day I've come in and been desperate to impress and show the gaffer exactly what I can do.

"It's great being with the older lads and learning from them and getting the advice from them.

"I've been speaking to my parents about the experience so far and we've just been saying how everything's happened so fast, but it's now about showing that I deserve to be in the first team mix and making an impact for the benefit of the team.

"I never feel nervous when I'm with the first team. I know that all the lads believe in me and that gives me the confidence boost to go out there, enjoy myself and have the freedom to play," he added.

"That's so important. I feel so free when I go out there on the pitch and it feels like I'm just playing an ordinary match.

"I've never panicked since I've been with the first team and the boss has belief and trust in me which is also a real confidence boost."