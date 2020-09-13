Digital matchday programme available to download!

The all new Rovers Ladies digital matchday programme is available to download and read online, for free.

The first issue, produced for Sunday's behind-closed-doors home game against Charlton Athletic Women, features cover star Ellie Fletcher.

Inside you can read an exclusive interview with the defender on her Rovers career to date, see what Blues boss Gemma Donnelly has to say ahead of the encounter as well as getting up to speed with the opposition.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Today's FA Women's Championship clash (1pm kick-off) is the Blues' first home game of the 2020-21 season as Donnelly's side look to pick up their first points of the new campaign.

You can follow all of the action over on @RoversLadies' official social media channels, which will provide build-up, live match updates and reaction after full-time.