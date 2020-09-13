Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Digital matchday programme available to download!

Supporters are now able to view today's matchday programme online

5 Hours ago

The all new Rovers Ladies digital matchday programme is available to download and read online, for free.

The first issue, produced for Sunday's behind-closed-doors home game against Charlton Athletic Women, features cover star Ellie Fletcher.

Inside you can read an exclusive interview with the defender on her Rovers career to date, see what Blues boss Gemma Donnelly has to say ahead of the encounter as well as getting up to speed with the opposition. 

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Today's FA Women's Championship clash (1pm kick-off) is the Blues' first home game of the 2020-21 season as Donnelly's side look to pick up their first points of the new campaign. 

You can follow all of the action over on @RoversLadies' official social media channels, which will provide build-up, live match updates and reaction after full-time. 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Digital programme available to download

29 August 2020

The first digital programme of the new season, for today’s game against Doncaster Rovers, is now available to view and download online.

Read full article

Club News

Last chance to purchase the matchday programme against Reading!

20 July 2020

Supporters have until midnight tonight (Monday) to download and/or purchase the weekend matchday programme from our final home fixture of the season against Reading.

Read full article

Club News

WBA digital programme available to download

11 July 2020

A digital version of this weekend’s matchday programme against West Bromwich Albion is now available to view and download online.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Donnelly: Hard work the key to success

7 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies' clash with Charlton Athletic provides an opportunity to produce a positive performance and result, says manager Gemma Donnelly.

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies v Charlton Athletic Women

19 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies return to familiar territory on Sunday for their opening home game of the FA Women's Championship season.

Read full article

Ladies

Hughes excited for the season ahead

12 September 2020

Rovers Ladies loanee Elise Hughes says she cannot wait to get started after joining on a temporary deal from Everton until the end of the season.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers capture Hughes on loan

12 September 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the completion of a deadline day loan move for Everton forward Elise Hughes.

Read full article

View more