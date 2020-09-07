Skip to site footer
David Holt (1945-2020)

The former Rovers defender has sadly passed away at the age of 75 after a short illness

1 Hour ago

Rovers are deeply saddened to learn that former defender David Holt has passed away after a short illness, aged 75.

A centre-half, David joined Rovers as a youngster and won a Central League championship medal with the club in 1964-65.

He made his first team debut away to Sheffield United in March 1966 and made a further 10 Rovers appearances, playing alongside club legends Bryan Douglas and Ronnie Clayton.

An accomplished cricketer and keen golfer, David retired from professional football to go into business in the late 60s.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with David’s family and friends at this sad time.


