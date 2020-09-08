Date set for Toon tie

The date for Rovers’ Carabao Cup second round tie away to Newcastle United has now been confirmed.

The game will take place at St. James’ Park on Tuesday September 15th, kick-off 7.30pm.

Should the scores be level at the end of 90 minutes then the match will go straight to penalties.

Rovers booked their place in round two courtesy of a 3-2 victory over Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park, thanks to goals from Lewis Holtby, Joe Rankin-Costello and former Magpies forward Adam Armstrong.

Newcastle, who finished 13th in the Premier League last season, are entering at this stage of the competition.

The winners of the tie in the North East will be away to either Morecambe or Oldham Athletic in the third round.