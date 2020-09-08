Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Date set for Toon tie

Rovers will face Newcastle at St. James' Park on Tuesday September 15th, kick-off 7.30pm

Just now

The date for Rovers’ Carabao Cup second round tie away to Newcastle United has now been confirmed.

The game will take place at St. James’ Park on Tuesday September 15th, kick-off 7.30pm.

Should the scores be level at the end of 90 minutes then the match will go straight to penalties.

Rovers booked their place in round two courtesy of a 3-2 victory over Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park, thanks to goals from Lewis Holtby, Joe Rankin-Costello and former Magpies forward Adam Armstrong.

Newcastle, who finished 13th in the Premier League last season, are entering at this stage of the competition.

The winners of the tie in the North East will be away to either Morecambe or Oldham Athletic in the third round.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Toon trip for Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup

6 September 2020

Rovers will play Newcastle United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers to learn Carabao Cup fate today!

6 September 2020

The Carabao Cup round two and three draws will take place on later today live on Sky Sports.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Watch Rovers v Doncaster Rovers today!

29 August 2020

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for today's Carabao Cup first round tie against Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

29 August 2020

Rovers return to competitive action for the first time in the 2020-21 campaign when Doncaster Rovers make the trip to Ewood Park in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Proposed pilot game update

1 Hour ago

Rovers remain in discussions with the relevant authorities regarding the possibility of staging a pilot match with supporters at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

'Not Today Or Any Day' to appear on EFL player shirts

1 Hour ago

The EFL’s ‘Not Today or Any Day’ campaign logo will feature on EFL player shirts across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two throughout the 2020-21 season, to reinforce the message that...

Read full article

Club News

Evans and Northern Ireland beaten in Belfast

3 Hours ago

Corry Evans earned another cap for his country, but it would prove to be a difficult night for Northern Ireland in their second UEFA Nations League group match against Norway.

Read full article

Club News

Pre-order your 2020-21 kits now!

7 September 2020

Supporters can now pre-order their 2020-21 Rovers kits.

Read full article

View more