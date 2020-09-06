Darragh to feature in Dublin duel?

Darragh Lenihan could be called upon by the Republic of Ireland when Stephen Kenny's side take on Finland later today.

The encounter will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, kick-off 5pm.

The Rovers man was an unused substitute as he watched his country earn what could well be a precious point against Bulgaria in Sofia on Thursday.

Ireland will also come up against Wales in Group 4 of the Nations League, with the winners being promoted from League B to League A of the new tournament, which was introduced in 2018.

This evening's opponents, Finland, sit bottom of the standings ahead of the game having suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Wales just three days ago in Helsinki.

In early October, Kenny’s men will face Slovakia in Bratislava in a EURO 2020 play-off semi-final, with the final against either Corry Evans' Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled to take place on Thursday 12th November.

Lenihan has two caps for his country, having made his Ireland debut against the USA in June 2018 before earning his second cap against Northern Ireland later that year.

Following today's game, the defender will return to Rovers to train ahead of next weekend's season opener against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Good luck, Darragh!