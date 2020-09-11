Skip to site footer
Corry: Time flies

The midfielder is set for his 300th club career outing this weekend if selected at AFC Bournemouth

5 Hours ago

There will be a milestone this weekend for Corry Evans if he plays a part in Rovers' opening day encounter down at AFC Bournemouth.

An appearance for Evans at the Vitality Stadium will chalk up the 300th appearance of his club career, 201 of which have been with Rovers.
 
The 30-year-old, who featured in both of Northern Ireland's recent UEFA Nations League encounters against Romania and Norway, linked back up with the Rovers squad in training earlier this week.
 
Having had a couple of long lay-offs last term, the two clashes allowed the midfielder to get some extra sharpness in with his country ahead of Saturday's opening day contest.
 
And he's now itching to get back out there in blue-and-white as his club aim to start the new campaign with a positive result.
 
“I’m looking forward to getting going again," he admitted after returning from international duty.
 
“It’s been a short turnaround from last season to this one, but we’re keen to start fresh and start well on Saturday.
 
“Whenever you go away on international duty, it gives you a bit of time to be away from the club and means you’re champing at the bit when you return to your normal routine.
 
“We begin at a tough place to go in Bournemouth, but we’re all looking forward to it.
 
“I’m looking to enjoy my season because I know anything can happen in football.
 
“We’re looking to build on last season after being disappointed where we finished in the end. We always got to within touching distance without ever reaching those play-offs.
 
“We have a young squad and I’m sure the last year of experience in the Championship will stand us all in good stead."
 
Evans, who is into his seventh year at Ewood Park, played in the last time we won down in Dorset against the Cherries back in September 2013.
 
He's one of the longest-serving members of the squad and only has fond memories when reflecting on his Rovers career so far.
 
“The time has flown by being here, I’ve had two children in that time as well," he added.
 
“My daughter was only one when I joined the club, so it’s been a big part of my life. My kids have grown up supporting Rovers.
 
“That’s the club they look out for, it’s scary how quickly the time goes.
 
“I’m settled here and the club have been good to me throughout the years. I’ve tried to repay them with performances and being the best I possibly can."

