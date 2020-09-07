Corry in contention...

Corry Evans will be hoping to feature for Northern Ireland this evening for the second game of their UEFA Nations League campaign.

The Green and White Army welcome Norway to Windsor Park in Belfast later today, kick-off 7.45pm.

This evening will be new boss Ian Baraclough’s first taste of senior international football on home soil, after stepping up from his position with Northern Ireland’s Under-21s in June.

Evans appeared for 77 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Romania at the end of last week and will be hoping to keep his place in the starting XI for tonight's contest.

Northern Ireland will also face Nations League fixtures against Austria in Group 1 of League B, as well as a EURO 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the next international break in October.

Following tonight's game, Corry will return to training with Rovers in the build up to the season opener at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Good luck, Corry!