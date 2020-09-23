Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Conti Cup fixtures confirmed

Rovers are facing Birmingham City and Leicester City in the Group Stage of the competition

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Ladies will face Birmingham City Women at home in their first FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Group Stage fixture of 2020-21.

The Blues host Carla Ward's Barclays FAWSL team at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge on Thursday 8 October (kick-off 7:45pm). 

Gemma Donnelly's side will then travel to Farley Way Stadium, also the venue for Rovers' first league match of this season, to play fellow Championship opposition Leicester City Women on Wednesday 4 November (kick-off 7:45pm).

Group E concludes with the final game between Birmingham and Leicester on Wednesday 18 November. 

The top placed team from each of the six groups will qualify for the quarter-finals, along with the two best runners-up. 


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Ladies continue shorts sponsorship

17 September 2020

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the renewal of their partnership with back of shorts sponsors, W.M. Alty & Sons Funeral Services.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies retain shirt sleeve sponsor

16 September 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted that Mark Walsh Estates are continuing as the team's shirt sleeve sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

Read full article

Ladies

Doyle: We'll come back stronger

15 September 2020

Rovers Ladies midfielder Emma Doyle says everyone is frustrated with Sunday's result against Charlton Athletic, but will use the international break to pick themselves up.

Read full article

Ladies

Duo nominated for North West Football Awards

15 September 2020

Rovers Ladies pair Saffron Jordan and Natasha Fenton have been nominated for the 'Pitching In' North West Football Awards 2020.

Read full article

View more