Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss hopeful of Johnson return

But Corry Evans remains a couple of weeks away from action duo to a bruised foot

2 Hours ago

A potential Bradley Johnson return could provide a timely boost for Tony Mowbray ahead of this weekend's home clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

6 Hours ago
With the boss confirming that Lewis Travis would miss out on Saturday's encounter through injury, Rovers were looking a little light on the ground in midfield, especially with Corry Evans also picking up a knock.
 
A niggle kept Johnson out of action on Tuesday night against Newcastle, but the experienced campaigner, who scored at AFC Bournemouth in last weekend's season opener, is expected to be back available for our first home league outing of the term.
 
Evans, who missed the midweek contest in the north-east, and Bradley Dack remain a little way off returning to action.
 
“Bradley Johnson is training today and we’ll see if he comes through training," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.
 
“If he comes through then I’m sure he’ll be ready and available for the weekend.
 
“Dack is still a way away, he still has a bit of work to do, Corry is another two or three weeks away as well.
 
“Corry’s got a badly bruised metatarsal after a tackle in training. He has a sore foot but I don’t think there are any long-lasting problems with it.
 
“It’s the same foot as when he broke his toe at the back end of last season. He’ll be a couple of weeks.
 
“Hayden Carter has a sore back and Tyler Magloire’s hamstring is a bit tight. We have lots of little niggles and knocks in the group as we keep working them and pushing them. 
 
“The physical data from the Newcastle game is the highest it’s been in the last three years, which I find amazing for a League Cup game," Mowbray added.
 
“It’s not because everyone was trying really hard, it was more to do with the hard work we’ve put in during pre-season. Putting the preparation in gives us a few knocks and niggles, but we’ll get on with it."
 

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Johnson out of Toon trip

14 September 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Johnson won't be risked for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup second round trip to Newcastle United.

Read full article

Club News

Boss 'excited' for a stronger and better Brad

18 March 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is thrilled by the progress shown by Bradley Dack as the talisman steps up his return from injury.

Read full article

Club News

Brad's been exemplary throughout his rehab

29 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Evans and Holtby edging closer

20 March 2020

Tony Mowbray sat down with iFollow Rovers earlier this week to give us an update on the progress of two of his key midfielders.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Travis out of Chairboys clash

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Lewis Travis won't be available for selection for this weekend's Championship encounter against Wycombe Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

We want you back!

4 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers has written an open letter to a number of leading local MPs, as we step up our efforts to bring supporters back to Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Wycombe Wanderers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer delighted to land Ayala

22 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits his patience has paid off after landing experienced and proven defender Daniel Ayala.

Read full article

View more