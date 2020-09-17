Boss hopeful of Johnson return

A potential Bradley Johnson return could provide a timely boost for Tony Mowbray ahead of this weekend's home clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

With the boss confirming that Lewis Travis would miss out on Saturday's encounter through injury, Rovers were looking a little light on the ground in midfield, especially with Corry Evans also picking up a knock.

A niggle kept Johnson out of action on Tuesday night against Newcastle, but the experienced campaigner, who scored at AFC Bournemouth in last weekend's season opener, is expected to be back available for our first home league outing of the term.

Evans, who missed the midweek contest in the north-east, and Bradley Dack remain a little way off returning to action.

“Bradley Johnson is training today and we’ll see if he comes through training," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference. “If he comes through then I’m sure he’ll be ready and available for the weekend.

“Dack is still a way away, he still has a bit of work to do, Corry is another two or three weeks away as well.

“Corry’s got a badly bruised metatarsal after a tackle in training. He has a sore foot but I don’t think there are any long-lasting problems with it. “It’s the same foot as when he broke his toe at the back end of last season. He’ll be a couple of weeks.

“Hayden Carter has a sore back and Tyler Magloire’s hamstring is a bit tight. We have lots of little niggles and knocks in the group as we keep working them and pushing them.

“The physical data from the Newcastle game is the highest it’s been in the last three years, which I find amazing for a League Cup game," Mowbray added.

“It’s not because everyone was trying really hard, it was more to do with the hard work we’ve put in during pre-season. Putting the preparation in gives us a few knocks and niggles, but we’ll get on with it."