Boss and Rovers quintet named in Team of the Week!

Tony Mowbray and five of his Rovers players have been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Rovers put on a five-star showing in the demolition of Wycombe Wanderers, with Adam Armstrong stealing the show with his first hat-trick in Rovers colours.

Further goals came via Tyrhys Dolan's first of his professional career and Derrick Williams' poacher's finish for our fourth goal of the day.

All three have been picked for their efforts against the Chairboys, whilst Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson complete the set.

And for overseeing the rout against Gareth Ainsworth's side, Mowbray gets the prize as the Manager of the Week.