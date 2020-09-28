Boss and Rovers quartet named in Team of the Week!

For the second week running there's plenty of Rovers players in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Following our 4-0 thumping of Derby County at the weekend, four Rovers players have been named in the division's weekly XI.

With another clean sheet, Thomas Kaminski gets selected in goal, whilst two-goal hero Bradley Johnson is named in the team for the third successive week.

Fellow midfield man Joe Rothwell grabbed two assists at Pride Park and is also named in the side.

There's also a spot up front for in form Adam Armstrong, who scored again to keep himself right at the top of the division's goalscoring charts.

And for the second week running, boss Tony Mowbray has also been rewarded for overseeing the excellent win, earning the prize as manager.

Well done to the lads and the gaffer!