Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Billy thrilled with last-gasp win

The Under-23s got off their season off to the perfect start on home turf against Manchester City

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Billy Barr was a happy man after the Development Squad got their season off to the perfect possible start against Manchester City on Friday night.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

19 September 2020

Lewis Thompson popped up in the sixth minute of added time to win the game for Barr's boys at Leyland after Connor McBride's second half equaliser against the Cityzens.

The visitors took the lead early on into the encounter, but the Rovers youngsters stuck to the task and kept themselves in with a chance of getting back into the contest.

And Barr paid tribute to his side for going right to the brink to defeat a City side who were reduced to 10 men after goalkeeper James Trafford's late sending off.

“There’s a minimum start for anyone who puts a Blackburn Rovers shirt on and that’s hard work," Barr reflected after the win.

“At times if we’re guilty of not doing that we’ll overlook that if we’re getting cohesion, connection, shots at goal, but we’ll always go back to the need to work hard.

“They’re going to take time, they’re young first year pros learning about a different style of football against far greater opposition than they’ve ever come across.”

“In the end you probably say it’s a smash and grab but you get the opportunity to smash and grab when you stay in the game," he explained.

“It was frustrating first half, we kept giving the ball back to them too easily, the last five minutes of the first half was probably our best period.

“We spoke to them at half time and I thought they were a lot better in the second half.

“The pleasing thing is you show them things about the opposition, give them pictures, and they go out there with the freedom to create their own pictures and they did that for the winning goal.

“That’s credit to the group for recognising it and then executing it.”

Next up for Rovers is a home test against Leicester City at Leyland on Monday 28th September, kick-off 7pm.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Barr looking forward to Leyland return

17 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s boss Billy Barr is looking forward to being back at the County Ground in Leyland for the upcoming Premier League 2 campaign.

Read full article

Development Squad

‘Remember the feeling’ says Barr

9 September 2020

Billy Barr says Rovers must try to replicate all the pleasing parts of the performance from his side’s superb 4-0 victory over Carlisle United.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s fixtures confirmed

7 September 2020

Rovers are pleased to confirm fixtures for the 2020-21 Premier League 2 Division 1 season.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr buoyed by first friendly

27 August 2020

Billy Barr was encouraged by what he saw, as Rovers Under-23s defeated Accrington Stanley 1-0 in their first pre-season friendly.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Under-23s: West Ham kick-off change

18 September 2020

The kick-off time for Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League 2 fixture away to West Ham next month has been brought forward.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr looking forward to Leyland return

17 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s boss Billy Barr is looking forward to being back at the County Ground in Leyland for the upcoming Premier League 2 campaign.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Sunderland U23s 0-2 Rovers U23s

14 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win away to Sunderland.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s: Foxes fixtures reversed

14 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League 2 fixtures against Leicester City have been reversed.

Read full article

View more