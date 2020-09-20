Billy thrilled with last-gasp win

Billy Barr was a happy man after the Development Squad got their season off to the perfect possible start against Manchester City on Friday night.

Lewis Thompson popped up in the sixth minute of added time to win the game for Barr's boys at Leyland after Connor McBride's second half equaliser against the Cityzens.

The visitors took the lead early on into the encounter, but the Rovers youngsters stuck to the task and kept themselves in with a chance of getting back into the contest.

And Barr paid tribute to his side for going right to the brink to defeat a City side who were reduced to 10 men after goalkeeper James Trafford's late sending off.

“There’s a minimum start for anyone who puts a Blackburn Rovers shirt on and that’s hard work," Barr reflected after the win.



“At times if we’re guilty of not doing that we’ll overlook that if we’re getting cohesion, connection, shots at goal, but we’ll always go back to the need to work hard.



“They’re going to take time, they’re young first year pros learning about a different style of football against far greater opposition than they’ve ever come across.”



“In the end you probably say it’s a smash and grab but you get the opportunity to smash and grab when you stay in the game," he explained.

“It was frustrating first half, we kept giving the ball back to them too easily, the last five minutes of the first half was probably our best period.

“We spoke to them at half time and I thought they were a lot better in the second half.

“The pleasing thing is you show them things about the opposition, give them pictures, and they go out there with the freedom to create their own pictures and they did that for the winning goal.

“That’s credit to the group for recognising it and then executing it.”

Next up for Rovers is a home test against Leicester City at Leyland on Monday 28th September, kick-off 7pm.