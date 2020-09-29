Billy thrilled with a fantastic four

Billy Barr was a happy man after witnessing his side confidently put Leicester City's Under-23s side to the sword at Leyland on Monday night.

After a goalless first half, Rovers turned up the heat in the second 45 minutes and smashed home four goals as well as keeping a clean sheet.

Joe Grayson marked his return after a year our of action with the opener, with Lewis Thompson's volley taking a deflection off the defender before flying into the back of the net.

Connor McBride then emerged off the bench to bad a quickfire brace in emphatic style, before turning provider to set up Luke Brennan for the final strike in the emphatic 4-0 win.

“I thought we were fantastic, I thought we started the game really well, had chances, moved the ball well," he admitted after the clash.

“We knew what Leicester would do, sit in that shape and wait for us to make a mistake but I thought we were patient, moved the ball well and had some really good chances in the first half.

“It didn’t quite work out for us, but I said to them at half-time, ‘keep going, more of the same’, and to a man I thought they were very, very good.

“The substitutes coming on made a difference, a bit of fatigue maybe in their backline, and they were the ones that scored the goal, but the work from minute one to when the goals went in was exceptional.”



“We know our group and I said to them that I wasn’t sure whether they could live with us. We know how we work and how we work and how long we can work for and I think that showed," he refelected.

“The goals late on were a real boost for the group.

"There were a few people who’d been left out who answered a few questions and on Friday when the first-team players return there will be a few coming back and the standards have been set and we need to keep maintaining them and that gives everyone a better chance of being successful in their careers.”