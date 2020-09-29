Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Billy thrilled with a fantastic four

The Development Squad continued their 100% winning record in Premier League 2 with a 4-0 home win over Leicester City

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Billy Barr was a happy man after witnessing his side confidently put Leicester City's Under-23s side to the sword at Leyland on Monday night.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

4 Hours ago

After a goalless first half, Rovers turned up the heat in the second 45 minutes and smashed home four goals as well as keeping a clean sheet.

Joe Grayson marked his return after a year our of action with the opener, with Lewis Thompson's volley taking a deflection off the defender before flying into the back of the net.

Connor McBride then emerged off the bench to bad a quickfire brace in emphatic style, before turning provider to set up Luke Brennan for the final strike in the emphatic 4-0 win.

“I thought we were fantastic, I thought we started the game really well, had chances, moved the ball well," he admitted after the clash.

“We knew what Leicester would do, sit in that shape and wait for us to make a mistake but I thought we were patient, moved the ball well and had some really good chances in the first half.

“It didn’t quite work out for us, but I said to them at half-time, ‘keep going, more of the same’, and to a man I thought they were very, very good.

“The substitutes coming on made a difference, a bit of fatigue maybe in their backline, and they were the ones that scored the goal, but the work from minute one to when the goals went in was exceptional.”

“We know our group and I said to them that I wasn’t sure whether they could live with us. We know how we work and how we work and how long we can work for and I think that showed," he refelected.

“The goals late on were a real boost for the group.

"There were a few people who’d been left out who answered a few questions and on Friday when the first-team players return there will be a few coming back and the standards have been set and we need to keep maintaining them and that gives everyone a better chance of being successful in their careers.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Billy thrilled with last-gasp win

20 September 2020

Billy Barr was a happy man after the Development Squad got their season off to the perfect possible start against Manchester City on Friday night.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr looking forward to Leyland return

17 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s boss Billy Barr is looking forward to being back at the County Ground in Leyland for the upcoming Premier League 2 campaign.

Read full article

Development Squad

‘Remember the feeling’ says Barr

9 September 2020

Billy Barr says Rovers must try to replicate all the pleasing parts of the performance from his side’s superb 4-0 victory over Carlisle United.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s fixtures confirmed

7 September 2020

Rovers are pleased to confirm fixtures for the 2020-21 Premier League 2 Division 1 season.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Under-23s: United fixture change

22 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s’ upcoming home game against Manchester United has been moved to a new date.

Read full article

Development Squad

Billy thrilled with last-gasp win

20 September 2020

Billy Barr was a happy man after the Development Squad got their season off to the perfect possible start against Manchester City on Friday night.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s: West Ham kick-off change

18 September 2020

The kick-off time for Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League 2 fixture away to West Ham next month has been brought forward.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr looking forward to Leyland return

17 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s boss Billy Barr is looking forward to being back at the County Ground in Leyland for the upcoming Premier League 2 campaign.

Read full article

View more