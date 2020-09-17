Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Barr looking forward to Leyland return

Rovers Under-23s kick-off the new PL2 season at home to Manchester City tomorrow night

7 Hours ago

Rovers Under-23s boss Billy Barr is looking forward to being back at the County Ground in Leyland for the upcoming Premier League 2 campaign.

The Lancashire FA Headquarters have played host to the club’s development squad for the past four seasons and will do so again in 2020-21.

Rovers kick-off their campaign at home to Manchester City this Friday, kick-off 7pm.

Barr says the stadium provides the perfect setting for his young charges to showcase their talents, as well as any first team players who need to get valuable match minutes under their belts.

“It’s a great little facility,” said the Under-23s head coach.

“They’ve spent a lot of money on it recently, doing it up inside and I’m sure throughout the lockdown period there’s been a lot of care and attention given to the pitch.

“We enjoy playing there and I think opposition teams enjoy going there too. They look after us and so I’m pleased that that relationship will continue to flourish.

“Above all, it’s about the football and the pitch allows you to play the way we want to play. We will have first team players who drop down to the Under-23s throughout the season, whether it be through injury or loss of form or in need of game time, and we’ll probably have Bradley Dack with us at some point, before he returns for the first team.

“Hopefully, by that point, a certain number of supporters will be allowed back into the stadium and I’m sure Dacky will sell that number out when he does return!

“The players have worked hard and got themselves fit during pre-season and they’ll all want to be selected for that first game of the season against Manchester City.”

David Chell, Head of Commercial and Operations at the LFA, said: "I am really pleased to welcome Billy, his coaching staff and the players back to the County Ground, along with the fantastic Rovers fans, when it is safe to do so.

“The pitch has undergone significant improvements in the closed season to ensure it continues to offer a premium, professional playing surface. We have also added the new 1878 Café, with its seating terrace overlooking the pitch, which will be perfect for fans to watch and enjoy all of the action."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Barr buoyed by first friendly

27 August 2020

Billy Barr was encouraged by what he saw, as Rovers Under-23s defeated Accrington Stanley 1-0 in their first pre-season friendly.

Read full article

Club News

Billy pleased with the progress

15 June 2020

A first campaign in charge of the Development Squad is looked back on as a successful one for Under-23s chief Billy Barr.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s fixtures confirmed

7 September 2020

Rovers are pleased to confirm fixtures for the 2020-21 Premier League 2 Division 1 season.

Read full article

Development Squad

‘Remember the feeling’ says Barr

9 September 2020

Billy Barr says Rovers must try to replicate all the pleasing parts of the performance from his side’s superb 4-0 victory over Carlisle United.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Report: Sunderland U23s 0-2 Rovers U23s

14 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win away to Sunderland.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s: Foxes fixtures reversed

14 September 2020

Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League 2 fixtures against Leicester City have been reversed.

Read full article

Development Squad

‘Remember the feeling’ says Barr

9 September 2020

Billy Barr says Rovers must try to replicate all the pleasing parts of the performance from his side’s superb 4-0 victory over Carlisle United.

Read full article

Development Squad

Gallery: Rovers Under-23s 4-0 Carlisle United Under-23s

9 September 2020

Read full article

View more