Barr looking forward to Leyland return

Rovers Under-23s boss Billy Barr is looking forward to being back at the County Ground in Leyland for the upcoming Premier League 2 campaign.

The Lancashire FA Headquarters have played host to the club’s development squad for the past four seasons and will do so again in 2020-21.

Rovers kick-off their campaign at home to Manchester City this Friday, kick-off 7pm.

Barr says the stadium provides the perfect setting for his young charges to showcase their talents, as well as any first team players who need to get valuable match minutes under their belts.

“It’s a great little facility,” said the Under-23s head coach.

“They’ve spent a lot of money on it recently, doing it up inside and I’m sure throughout the lockdown period there’s been a lot of care and attention given to the pitch.

“We enjoy playing there and I think opposition teams enjoy going there too. They look after us and so I’m pleased that that relationship will continue to flourish.

“Above all, it’s about the football and the pitch allows you to play the way we want to play. We will have first team players who drop down to the Under-23s throughout the season, whether it be through injury or loss of form or in need of game time, and we’ll probably have Bradley Dack with us at some point, before he returns for the first team.

“Hopefully, by that point, a certain number of supporters will be allowed back into the stadium and I’m sure Dacky will sell that number out when he does return!

“The players have worked hard and got themselves fit during pre-season and they’ll all want to be selected for that first game of the season against Manchester City.”

David Chell, Head of Commercial and Operations at the LFA, said: "I am really pleased to welcome Billy, his coaching staff and the players back to the County Ground, along with the fantastic Rovers fans, when it is safe to do so.

“The pitch has undergone significant improvements in the closed season to ensure it continues to offer a premium, professional playing surface. We have also added the new 1878 Café, with its seating terrace overlooking the pitch, which will be perfect for fans to watch and enjoy all of the action."