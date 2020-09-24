Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

As you were

Tony Mowbray has revealed that it looks likely that he'll have the same personnel available for the trip to Derby County this weekend

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Club News

Match pass: Derby County v Rovers

Just now
Rovers are expected to have the same squad available for the journey south to Pride Park on Saturday, but the boss will continue to be without some key players through injury.
 
Sam Gallagher is one that is edging closer to a return, but having not featured at all in pre-season, the striker won't be rushed back.
 
Elsewhere, Corry Evans is also nearing full fitness but won't be available for the trip to the East Midlands, although Mowbray hopes to have the duo back in contention for the home test against Cardiff City at the beginning of next month.
 
“We’re looking about the same on the injury front at the moment with Sam Gallagher not ready yet," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.
 
“Sam’s trained on the grass this week so hopefully a full week of training next week will see him not too far away from a return.
 
“He’ll be ready to go back on the bench for the first team next week, I would hope.
 
“He’s had a substantial amount of time out and we won’t be rushing him, especially with the team functioning pretty well at the moment. He will be a big plus for us when he does get back.
 
"Corry Evans isn’t too far away but isn’t on the grass today."
 
Elsewhere, Mowbray adds that Lewis Travis will also be missing long-term after picking up a knee injury against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.
 
“Lewis Travis will be a few months out, Bradley Dack, on his way back from a long-term injury, is also not ready yet.
 
“Apart from the [Dan] Butterworths and the [Jack] Vales being out injured, the young players, we are where we are.
 
“I think it’s a similar position to a lot of clubs at the moment, carrying the knocks and the niggles which come with the start of every season as players push themselves really hard," he said.
 
“So it’s looking pretty much as it was last week."
 
SeasonPassBanner.jpg

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss hopeful of Johnson return

17 September 2020

A potential Bradley Johnson return could provide a timely boost for Tony Mowbray ahead of this weekend's home clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Brad's been exemplary throughout his rehab

29 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Duo likely to miss cup contest

27 August 2020

Tony Mowbray admits that he's unlikely to risk Ryan Nyambe and Sam Gallagher for this weekend's Carabao Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hopeful of Travis return

2 July 2020

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Lewis Travis can be considered for selection for this weekend's home clash against Leeds United

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Derby County v Rovers

Just now

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Pride Park.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Bell 🆚 Buckley

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

An update for supporters

20 Hours ago

In light of yesterday’s Government announcements, Rovers are urging fans to show their support to the club now more than ever before.

Read full article

Club News

Confidence high heading into Rams clash

21 Hours ago

Tyrhys Dolan says Rovers will respect Derby County, but will go to Pride Park in buoyant mood following the weekend win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Read full article

View more