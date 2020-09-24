As you were

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Club News Match pass: Derby County v Rovers Rovers are expected to have the same squad available for the journey south to Pride Park on Saturday, but the boss will continue to be without some key players through injury.

Sam Gallagher is one that is edging closer to a return, but having not featured at all in pre-season, the striker won't be rushed back.

Elsewhere, Corry Evans is also nearing full fitness but won't be available for the trip to the East Midlands, although Mowbray hopes to have the duo back in contention for the home test against Cardiff City at the beginning of next month.

“We’re looking about the same on the injury front at the moment with Sam Gallagher not ready yet," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“Sam’s trained on the grass this week so hopefully a full week of training next week will see him not too far away from a return. “He’ll be ready to go back on the bench for the first team next week, I would hope. “He’s had a substantial amount of time out and we won’t be rushing him, especially with the team functioning pretty well at the moment. He will be a big plus for us when he does get back. "Corry Evans isn’t too far away but isn’t on the grass today." Elsewhere, Mowbray adds that Lewis Travis will also be missing long-term after picking up a knee injury against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

“Lewis Travis will be a few months out, Bradley Dack, on his way back from a long-term injury, is also not ready yet.

“Apart from the [Dan] Butterworths and the [Jack] Vales being out injured, the young players, we are where we are.

“I think it’s a similar position to a lot of clubs at the moment, carrying the knocks and the niggles which come with the start of every season as players push themselves really hard," he said.

“So it’s looking pretty much as it was last week."