Arma: A tough one to take

A first league goal of the campaign was no consolation for the striker after an opening day defeat at AFC Bournemouth

1 Hour ago

Adam Armstrong insists there are reasons to be cheerful despite the narrow defeat to recently relegated AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The forward got off the mark in the league in game one of the 2020-21 campaign, swivelling and firing past Mark Travers to level the score up at 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium.

From there, it looked as if Rovers would be the most likely of the two sides who would win the contest, only for Dutch winger Arnaud Danjuma to earn all three points for the hosts with only five minutes remaining.

Whilst the result left Rovers with frustration, the display from the team has given plenty of optimism for the season ahead.

“It’s hard to take because we thought we could have won the game, especially after playing so well throughout the second half in particular," the 23-year-old reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We’ll take the positives out of it, crack on and look ahead to Tuesday at Newcastle and then Saturday against Wycombe.

“We know Bournemouth are a good side and we had to give it everything we had. We did just that, and would have nicked the three points if a bit of luck went our way.

“I think we have players who can hurt teams and we feel we can always create chances. Although we lost, there are lots of positives to take from our performance.

“We got the second goal and it seemed like we’d be the team to go and win it before they went up the other end and scored. We have to hold our heads high, on another day we’d have had the three points.

“We know we have to hit those same levels every game for 90 minutes."


