Arma: A brilliant feeling

The hat-trick hero, a 5-0 win and becoming the Sky Bet Championship top scorer all made it a good afternoon's work for Adam Armstrong.

The treble he scored against Wycombe Wanderers was the second of his career and the second under the management of Tony Mowbray.

The pair were together when Armstrong hit a hat-trick for Coventry City in another 5-0 demolition back in early 2016, against Crewe Alexandra.

And after his latest three-goal haul, the 23-year-old was delighted to be the hero in what was an excellent team display at Ewood Park.

“It’s a brilliant feeling to score a first hat-trick during during my time with Rovers," he reflected to iFollow Rovers with a grin.

“It was a massive performance from us and we knew we needed to win, so it’s a brilliant result for us.

“We knew we had to get the win, we knew Wycombe were going to be tough, but I felt the defence dealt with them excellently.

“We’re very fast on the break and we get bodies forward. “I just keep thinking about scoring more goals and I should have probably scored four, but to get three is just as pleasing. You want to score loads of goals as a striker and put the chances away when they come. “But all round it was a good win and a really good performance." Having slotted a few home from the spot at the end of last season, Armstrong's established himself as the number one choice from 12 yards, with his penalty getting Rovers off the mark against the Chairboys on Saturday.

“I’m very confident when stepping up to take a penalty," he added. We had to get that early goal and to put it away was nice.

“It’s about picking a spot and going for it, so hopefully the goals can continue coming from me and the team.

“It’s early days in the season but I feel our displays have been brilliant so far this season, even at Bournemouth and Newcastle, where we should have got something from both games."