Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Annesley in action!

The defender is set to feature for Gibraltar in their Nations League opener against San Marino later today

7 Hours ago

Young Rovers defender Louie Annesley will be hoping to feature for Gibraltar when the country gets their UEFA Nations League campaign underway this afternoon.

The 20-year-old has been included in a 38-man squad for today's Nations League opener against San Marino.

The game will take place at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar later on this afternoon, kick-off 2pm.

Fans wishing to watch the game can do so by tuning into Sky Sports Football and selecting the option via the red button.

Annesley, who joined Rovers from Gibraltar Premier Division champions Lincoln Red Imps in January 2019, has nine caps for his country.

Good luck, Louie!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Annesley in action

8 September 2019

Young Rovers defender Louie Annesley is set to feature for Gibraltar this evening in their clash away at Switzerland.

Read full article

Club News

Mixed night for Rovers duo

6 September 2019

It was a mixed night for Rovers pair Corry Evans and Louie Annesley on Tuesday evening.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers pair in action this evening

5 September 2019

It may be an international break for most in the Rovers squad, but there's no downtime for  Corry Evans and Louie Annesley, who are both likely to play this evening.

Read full article

Development Squad

Disappointment for Annesley

11 June 2019

Louie Annesley's season has come to a conclusion and it ended in frustration against the Republic of Ireland last night.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

A pleasing way to sign off pre-season

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray was left content with his side's final pre-season workout of the summer following a deserved draw against a strong Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Leicester City v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes for our final pre-season friendly encounter against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Dramatic draw for Evans and Northern Ireland

5 Hours ago

Corry Evans and Northern Ireland went to the brink to rescue a draw against Romania in the first outing of their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Read full article

Club News

JRC ready to make his mark

4 September 2020

Read full article

View more