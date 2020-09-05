Annesley in action!

Young Rovers defender Louie Annesley will be hoping to feature for Gibraltar when the country gets their UEFA Nations League campaign underway this afternoon.

The 20-year-old has been included in a 38-man squad for today's Nations League opener against San Marino.

The game will take place at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar later on this afternoon, kick-off 2pm.

Fans wishing to watch the game can do so by tuning into Sky Sports Football and selecting the option via the red button.

Annesley, who joined Rovers from Gibraltar Premier Division champions Lincoln Red Imps in January 2019, has nine caps for his country.

Good luck, Louie!