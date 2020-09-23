Skip to site footer
An update for supporters

'Together, we can navigate through this difficult period, but we will need your support.'

3 Hours ago

In light of yesterday’s Government announcements, Rovers are urging fans to show their support to the club now more than ever before.

For several months, we have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to put comprehensive operational plans and stringent safety measures in place ahead of the proposed return of supporters to matches from next month.

Yesterday’s decision to suspend such plans comes as a major blow to all involved and puts the football world and clubs like ourselves under immense financial stress – more so than we have already encountered over the past six months.

Without fans and without any commercial income coming through the door, from either matchday or non-matchday events, it is clear that the outlook over the coming months will be even more turbulent.

Together, we can navigate through this difficult and unprecedented period, but we will need your support. 

We have reached a precarious point in the club’s history and, right now, every penny counts, as we try to keep moving forward against a backdrop of uncertainty and challenging circumstances.

We thank those supporters who have already purchased a 2020-21 Season Pass, which went on sale last week.

Your loyal and steadfast support is very much appreciated, as we are fully aware that you will also be suffering during these worrying times, just like your beloved club.

Whilst we await further clarity from the Government on when supporters will be allowed back inside the stadium, purchasing a 2020-21 Season Pass will not only provide the club with crucial financial support at this critical time, but you are also helping to safeguard the future of your club.

As our early season performances and Saturday’s result against Wycombe Wanderers would suggest, an exciting season lies in store for Tony Mowbray’s side and we desperately want you to stay with us on this journey, as we continue to strive for promotion back to the Premier League.

Supporters are reminded that as part of the Season Pass package, which starts from £399 for adults, fans will not only be able to watch every Rovers home game – either in the stadium or via a live stream – but you will also be given FREE access to all seven midweek away matches AND you will be able to secure your seat for the 2021-22 season when Season Pass renewals become available next summer.

For every home game that adult and senior Season Pass holders are not permitted entry into the stadium, they will be compensated with an iFollow Rovers match pass (worth £10), as well as the remaining value of the pro-rata rate off their 2021-22 Season Pass.

To show your support, please click here to purchase a 2020-21 Season Pass, which are available until Friday October 2nd.  

We Are Together.


