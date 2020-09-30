Skip to site footer
All systems Joe!

A new role in the team has brought out the very best of Joe Rothwell

Just now

Tony Mowbray has regularly asked the same questions of Joe Rothwell, and he's now giving the right answers in a new position in the team.

The 25-year-old has mainly appeared on the left side for Rovers since making the move to Ewood Park in the summer of 2018, with Mowbray often demanding an end product from the number eight.
 
Feeaturing in a new central role in recent outings, the balance of Rothwell, Bradley Johnson and Lewis Holtby in a midfield three looks perfect for Rovers, who have hit the heights having smashed Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County in their last two league outings.
 
Whilst the plaudits have been handed out to the likes of in form strike Adam Armstrong and goalscoring midfield man Johnson, Rothwell's displays have perhaps gone a little under the radar.
 
The playmaker was crucial in the victory at Derby County, often winning the ball back before setting up others for opportunities.
 
In fact it was Rothwell who set up Johnson's scorcher for Rovers' second goal at Pride Park, whilst he also grabbed an assist a week earlier in the win over Wycombe.
 
“It’s a role that I’ve had to be patient to play in," Rothwell reflected to iFollow Rovers.
 
“I’ve been chirping at the gaffer to put me in there and knew that it was up to me to show him that I can play there when I get my chance.
 
“Hopefully I’ve shown what I can do in that position and I can continue playing there.
 
“I think the question mark against me have always been about the goals and the assists.
 
“I feel playing in the role currently that I can produce a lot more than if I was playing off the left.
 
“I’m not counting but it’s two assists in two games now, so hopefully the goals will follow and I can get up and running."
 
Rothwell and Rovers will be hunting a third successive victory when Cardiff City make the long trip up to Ewood Park this weekend.
 
And the attacker believes Rovers will have to be at their best to edge the contest against Neil Harris' Bluebirds.
 
“It’ll be another tough game and we just have to go into it exactly as we have done in the last two matches," he added when looking ahead to the encounter.
 
“Hopefully we can give out another good hiding like we have done in the last two games against Wycombe and Derby.
 
“We’ve passed the last two tests with flying colours, so the aim has to be to keep the standards high again."

