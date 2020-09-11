Skip to site footer
A willing learner

Tony Mowbray admits that he's been impressed with Thomas Kaminski's early training sessions

2 Hours ago

He may have only joined in training for the first time earlier this week, but Thomas Kaminski is already making an impression on his new manager.

Match pass: AFC Bournemouth v Rovers

9 September 2020
After spending two weeks in quarantine following his switch from KAA Gent, Kaminski joined in with the first team on Tuesday in the build up to this weekend's trip to AFC Bournemouth.
 
The new number one is expected to make his debut for Rovers down in Dorset, and speaking ahead of the opening day encounter, Tony Mowbray has been happy with what he's witnessed from the Belgian stopper so far.
 
“I’m pleased with his personality and his character," the boss began when discussing the 27-year-old to iFollow Rovers.
 
"He’s someone with a growth mindset, someone who wants to improve and get better.
 
“He wants to play how we want to play and he’s listening and learning very quickly. He wants to play quick, he wants to help the team play on the front foot.
 
“You have to be mentally tough to be a goalkeeper in my opinion, and hopefully we’ll find out more about his personality as we go along.
 
“We have to try and create competition in the goalkeeping department to ensure he doesn’t feel he's a stick on for the number one spot. He needs to earn the right by his performance levels," Mowbray added.
 
“It’s a tough position being a goalkeeper, the first question in my mind whenever we concede any goal is whether the keeper could have done better.
 
“That’s why it’s a tough place to play, because people are always questioning you."

