Club News

A rocking weekend for Annesley!

The defender helped Gibraltar to a narrow home victory on Saturday

1 Hour ago

Gibraltar and Louie Annesley saw their Nations League campaign got off to the perfect start as they defeated San Marino on home turf on Saturday.

Team 54 earned a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to Graeme Torrilla's header just before half time at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar.

Annesley, who joined Rovers from Gibraltar Premier Division champions Lincoln Red Imps in January 2019, played 83 minutes in the clash before being replaced by Kian Ronan late on.

The young defender, who will be getting set to feature in Billy Barr's Under-23s side this term, earned his 10th cap for his country.

Next up in League D Group 2 for Gibraltar is a trip to Lichstenstein in October, with the game set to take place at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz.


