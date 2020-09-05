Skip to site footer
A pleasing way to sign off pre-season

"It was a really good exercise against a very good team on an amazing pitch and at an amazing stadium"

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray was left content with his side's final pre-season workout of the summer following a deserved draw against a strong Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium.

Derrick Williams' header levelled things up for Rovers with 10 minutes of the contest remaining after Daniel Amartey had earlier nodded the hosts in front after Andy Fisher spilled Demarai Gray's corner.

Rovers certainly were well worth the result, with Mowbray's men having chances throughout the second half to win the encounter with Brendan Rodgers' Foxes.

Joe Rankin-Costello and then Harry Chapman both saw opportunities pass them by, but the boss was left pleased by the display from his side.

“I thought we started really slowly, particularly in the first quarter of an hour,” he reflected after the game.

“When you’re playing against a Premier League side, maybe you stand off against that extra little bit of class and sharpness that they’ve got, I think that’s only natural.

“But I felt we really grew into the game, particularly towards the end of the first half and for the majority of the second half as well.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the game and thankfully we got an equaliser which will just keep the confidence and the morale of the group ticking over," he added.

“It was a really good exercise for us. We do a lot of work on the pressing side of the game and I think you can often hear my frustration when a part of that jigsaw falls out.

“The team understands what we're trying to do and I eventually want the team to demand that from each other when someone does drop off.

“Like I say, it was a really good exercise against a very good team on an amazing pitch and at an amazing stadium.

“It sets us up nicely. We’ll have a good week of training and then get ready for Bournemouth next weekend.”


