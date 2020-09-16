A matching of ambitions

New recruit Daniel Ayala is convinced that he can help Rovers back to the Premier League after becoming the club's second summer signing.

The Spanish centre back penned a three-year deal with Rovers after departing Championship rivals Middlesbrough in the summer.

The 29-year-old moves to Ewood Park with a wealth of experience under his belt having appeared more than 200 times for Boro during his seven years on Teesside.

During his stay in the north-east, Ayala helped the club back to the Premier League, and he is hopeful that he can repeat the trick during his spell with Rovers.

"It’s been a long time coming and it’s great to sign, I just can’t wait to get started now," he beamed to iFollow Rovers.

"It’s a club with big ambitions and a club that wants to be in the Premier League. Rovers was my first choice all along, but a big offer came from abroad that I had to think long and hard about.

"But this was something I wanted to do, I wanted to stay in England, I want to play in the Premier League again, and I feel here at Rovers we have a good chance of achieving that.

"My mentality throughout my career is to play at the highest and best level that I possibly can. Like I've said, I want to play in the Premier League and wanted to come to a club who would challenge for that.

"Rovers is the right club to achieve that with."

It was actually the Rovers management team of Tony Mowbray and Mark Venus who took the powerful Spaniard to Middlesbrough initially on loan in October 2013.

And Ayala admits he jumped at the chance to link up with the pair again, with the duo leaving a lasting impression on the centre back.

"I came here two weeks ago to speak to the manager and to Mark and also met a lot of the people at the club," he revealed.

"Everyone was so welcoming and I felt it was the right club for me and I’m just delighted that it’s done now.

"What I get from the manager is that he's someone who is very honest with me and isn’t someone who would sell me something that won’t happen.

"He’s a very honest man and that’s something I greatly admire. I’m someone who always speaks the truth myself and he’s similar to me. He was huge in convincing me to come here."