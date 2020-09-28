Johnson hails "frightening" frontline

He scored two goals on the day, but Bradley Johnson was full of praise for the "frightening" Rovers frontline in the 4-0 rout at Derby County on Saturday.

Rovers backed up a 5-0 mauling at home to Wycombe Wanderers with an equally impressive triumph over Phillip Cocu's Rams at Pride Park.

Johnson's brace came after Tyrhys Dolan's early opener, with Adam Armstrong completing the thumping victory late on.

The three are now the league's top goalscorers, with Armstrong leading the way in the division with five Championship strikes already in the three games played.

For Johnson, the midfield man has three in three, with teenage starlet Dolan now on two goals in his last two starts after arriving in the summer.

Speaking to iFollow Rovers after the game, Johnson joked: “I’ve told Arma that I’m going for the top goalscorer in the team this year!

“It’s a formation that really suits me and it’s something that I’ve played plenty of times in my career, including during my time at Derby.

“My role’s one that sees me protect the back four but also gives me an allowance to creep forward to get on the end of any cut backs.

“It happened for me at the weekend on a couple of occasions and if I can keep chipping in with goals then I’ll be pleased.

“It was an even game up until we scored, but with the pace we have in the team, we always know we can break and score," he added when reflecting on the latest big win.

“Tyrhys, Arma [Armstrong] and Breo [Ben Brereton], Rothers [Joe Rothwell] as well, they were frightening going forward with their pace.

“To have players with that speed is only going to help us."