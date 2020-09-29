A case for the defence

With nine goals scored in the last two games, everyone's talking about Rovers' dazzling attacking play so far this season.
No team has scored more than Rovers in the division so far, with 11 goals already from the first three games of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.
The club have the current top three goalscorers in the league, but perhaps there are some who have been guilty of not noticing that Tony Mowbray's men have earned back-to-back clean sheets to go alongside their glut of goals.
One of Rovers star performers this campaign has been Derrick Williams, with the 27-year-old defender a constant at the heart of the backline so far this season.
After ending the last campaign early due to a troublesome calf injury, the Irishman is making up for lost time and has been performing well alongside fellow countryman Darragh Lenihan.
And another eye-catching display arrived in the convincing 4-0 away triumph at Derby County on Saturday, to the delight of Williams.
“To go 3-0 up early on, it’s quite easy to get complacent, but me and Darragh kept getting on everyone to stay focused because the clean sheets mean so much to us," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.