A case for the defence

With nine goals scored in the last two games, everyone's talking about Rovers' dazzling attacking play so far this season.

No team has scored more than Rovers in the division so far, with 11 goals already from the first three games of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

The club have the current top three goalscorers in the league, but perhaps there are some who have been guilty of not noticing that Tony Mowbray's men have earned back-to-back clean sheets to go alongside their glut of goals.

One of Rovers star performers this campaign has been Derrick Williams, with the 27-year-old defender a constant at the heart of the backline so far this season.

After ending the last campaign early due to a troublesome calf injury, the Irishman is making up for lost time and has been performing well alongside fellow countryman Darragh Lenihan.

And another eye-catching display arrived in the convincing 4-0 away triumph at Derby County on Saturday, to the delight of Williams.

“To go 3-0 up early on, it’s quite easy to get complacent, but me and Darragh kept getting on everyone to stay focused because the clean sheets mean so much to us," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“As a team we defended really well. We knew the weekend would be a tough game against a good Derby team.

“I don’t think too many teams will go to Derby, score four goals and not concede.

“We had to be switched on at all times, especially when you’re up against a player like [Wayne] Rooney, who can put the ball wherever he wants.

“It was a great clearance off the line from Darragh early on and small things like that can change games for you. Thomas [Kaminski] pulled off some good saves as well.

“At the other end the boys were ruthless and it makes it a lot easier for us."

A new style and formation this term has worked wonders for Rovers, who have been devastating in attack in the last couple of outings in particular.

“At the moment they’re dropping in," Williams added when analysing Rovers' attacking prowess.

"In the past we’d create a lot of chances, not take them and then the opposition would break and score.

“But a lot of work has gone into our play and the gaffer’s drilled it into us about recovery on transitions when we do lose the ball."